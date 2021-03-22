https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/22/how-the-biden-administrations-feckless-immigration-policies-are-exacerbating-the-border-crisis/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Political Editor John Daniel Davidson joins Publisher Ben Domenech to break down what caused the “once in a generation” border crisis and what role the Biden administration’s policies play in responding to the surge of illegal alien crossing the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands every day.

“The Biden administration is trying very clumsily and very ineptly to position themselves as sort of a humane and morally upright in their response to the border crisis … but you won’t get it under control because that’s just one piece of it. When you tell people to come to this country and seek asylum but ‘don’t come yet,’ they aren’t going to listen to you and they aren’t going to stay in their home countries and apply for asylum there,” Davidson explained. “It’s completely naive and quite condescending, in fact, to think that that will work or that that is sort of connected to reality in any way.”

Ignoring the consequences of these so-called “humane” policies, Davidson said, holds serious consequences for future administrations, the United States, other countries, and especially the Democrats.

“The worse the border gets, and it will get much worse, Democrats are in a position where they begin to look like they are totally disconnected from reality,” Davidson said. “And in contrast to their rhetoric about how humane and compassionate they are, they actually end up looking heartless and cold and completely out to lunch.”

Listen here:

