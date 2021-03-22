https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/03/22/if-china-was-going-to-destroy-the-us-military-they-would-have-used-joe-bidens-plan-to-do-it-n348113
About The Author
Related Posts
MSNBC's Joy Reid Stoops to New Lows in Disgusting Racial Smear of Rush Limbaugh's Producer Bo Snerdley
February 18, 2021
Dr. Seuss Fiasco: Much Ado About Nothing?
March 4, 2021
Must See: CA School Board Members Caught Red-Handed Threatening Parents Over Re-Opening
February 19, 2021
Senate Democrats Spend Sunday Morning Spinning Their Impeachment Loss
February 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy