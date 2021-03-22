https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/22/illegal-immigrant-says-he-crossed-the-border-because-biden-not-trump-was-president/

An illegal immigrant in Tucson, Arizona, told ABC’s Martha Raddatz that he recently chose to cross the southern U.S. border because Joe Biden is president and not former President Donald Trump.

“Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” Raddatz asked.

“Definitely not. Definitely,” said one migrant father at a Catholic charity shelter. “We have a chance, you know. That the same violence that is going on today wasn’t there last year. We used to watch the news, and I definitely wouldn’t do this.”

“So did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?” Raddatz pressed.

“Basically. Basically,” the father replied. “The main thing was the violence in our country. And the second thing, I think, was Joe Biden.”

This migrant is one of the many illegal aliens who flooded across the U.S.-Mexico border shortly after Biden assumed office and eradicated many of Trump’s immigration and border security policies such as “requiring asylum-seekers to wait [in Mexico] for their court proceedings.” As the migrant said, Biden’s policy decisions opened the door for many previously hesitant aliens to illegally cross the border without the same level of fear of retribution they felt under the Trump administration.

While the Biden administration and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continue to claim that the southern U.S. border “is secure and not open” and deny that there is a crisis, the White House, Health and Human Services, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are struggling to shelter the influx of unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border in a safe and timely manner.

Last week, Customs and Border Protection agents arrested more than 10,000 illegal aliens in the Rio Grande Valley, bringing the March migrant crossing numbers for that particular area well above 34,000 people. It was during this time that the Biden administration also issued an unofficial gag order to cut off the press from accessing data held by federal officials about the total number of illegal immigrants that had crossed.

