“Anytime there was a vaccine or something that could help protect you, he was an advocate for, he took it,” Franklin Graham told ABC News in a recent interview during a segment in which mainstream media was selling the various Covid-19 vaccines to the American people. “I think if there were vaccines available in the time of Christ, Jesus would have made reference to them and used them.”

In the first part of his statement, he was referring to his famous father, Evangelist Billy Graham, who famously embraced modern science while maintaining his adherence to a Biblical worldview. But it was in the second part of the younger Graham’s statement that problems emerge. Claiming to know that Jesus Christ would make “reference” to vaccines and use them is borderline blasphemous.

To be clear, Graham is not someone we consider to be heretical. His doctrine has been mostly sound over the years and he does not seem to be a false teacher. But this particular push is disingenuous and makes claims about the beliefs of our Lord and Savior that he should reconsider. It was an irresponsible statement made in a way that was intended, in his mind, to do good. Nevertheless, it’s a stretch of credulity.

At another point in the segment, Graham and others seem to insinuate that religious leaders who are pushing against the Covid vaccines are taking risks with their parishioners. This may be true, but these pro-vaccine religious leaders did not note the opposite side of the coin. Should those pushing Covid vaccines feel badly if someone they’re counseling dies from it? There have been numerous cases of deaths cause by the vaccines, though mainstream media generally ignores these or even covers them up.

On the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD and Tammy chastise Graham for his claims of knowing the mindset of our Messiah. They did so from a perspective of vaccine-neutrality; as JD often says, one does not have to be an anti-vaxxer to have serious questions about the efficacy and safety of these experimental and rushed drugs.

“I believe it is consistent with Scripture that we protect our lives and do whatever we can to save life,” Graham said. “So I don’t have any problem with telling a person to take an aspirin or telling a person to have a vaccine.”

There is nothing wrong with this statement based on his beliefs. One can disagree, but it’s a matter of Biblical interpretation. There is nothing in the Bible to indicate Jesus Christ would be pushing vaccines.

It’s conspicuous that the statement regarding Jesus taking vaccines was removed from the digital version of the video, but was still included in the news report accompanying it as of the posting of this article. Here’s the full video of the ABC News segment without the Jesus-vaccine remark:

It’s one thing to support the vaccines and hope more Evangelicals and Catholics take them. It’s another thing altogether to claim to know what Jesus Christ would have thought of them. Franklin Graham should have known better.

