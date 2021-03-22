https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/israel-new-zealand-approve-sale-virus-killing-nasal-spray?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Israel and New Zealand have each given tentative approval for the sale of a nasal spray which may help in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Biotech firm SaNOtize announced Monday the countries gave interim approval to sell its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray or NONS, after clinical trials showed the spray was effective at preventing transmission, reducing symptoms and damage, and shortening the course of COVID-19, according to Reuters.

The inventor of the spray, Dr. Gilly Regev, told the Times of Israel that the spray could save millions of lives for people who are still waiting to get the vaccine.

Regev said that spray was ready for approval a year ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

