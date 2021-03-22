https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2021/03/22/its-a-monday-a-disaster-is-unfolding-and-joe-biden-just-called-a-lid-n2586678

President Joe Biden called a lid at 1:13 pm eastern on Monday afternoon as the crisis at the border reaches catastrophic levels. 

“A photo/ travel lid was called at 1.13pm,” the White House pool report states. 

In other words, Biden won’t be seen for the rest of the day. 

The lid comes after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki failed to answer a number of questions about the border during a briefing Monday afternoon.

