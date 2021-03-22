https://www.dailywire.com/news/its-a-slap-in-the-face-democrat-texas-mayor-rips-biden-on-immigration-crisis

The Democrat mayor of a Texas town of 35,000 people blasted the Biden administration on Sunday, calling the administration’s policies regarding the crisis on the southern border a “slap in the face,” stating, “It just blows my mind how disconnected from reality [they are].”

Mayor Bruno Lozano, 38, of Del Rio, 150 miles west of San Antonio, told the New York Post that about 150 illegal immigrants arrive in his town every day, adding, “You have a breach of national security levels that have never before been seen in modern history and you’re not even batting an eye about it, you’re not even calling it a ‘crisis’, you’re calling it a ‘challenge.’ It’s a slap in the face.”

Lozano’s fiery rhetoric follows a plea he made in February to the Biden administration. As The Daily Wire reported, a YouTube account for the Del Rio government posted a video in which Lozano stated:

Mr. President, my name is Bruno Lozano, mayor of the city of Del Rio, Texas, and I am pleading and requesting with you to please put a halt to any measures regarding the release of immigrants awaiting court dates into the city of Del Rio and surrounding areas. We do not have the resources available to house and accommodate these migrants within our community. I will have no choice but to use the extreme measure under the emergency declaration as the mayor of the city of Del Rio, Texas, to refuse the entry of migrants awaiting court dates into the city of Del Rio. If you do send these individuals into our community, we will be forced to make a decision to leave them without resources under these dire circumstances. I am asking to please stop. Please make another plan for this federal issue. If you’re going to allow these individuals into our community, I respectfully ask that you provide the means and the supplies necessary to accommodate them safely under these extreme circumstances. Due to the crisis, we cannot provide these supplies. We have been outsourcing dialysis treatments for our in-need persons in our community; we have had to relocate the elderly who are in need of power for oxygen tanks. We are completely and utterly spread thin with resources for our own community.

Lozano told the Post: “I’m not trying to demonize the humanitarian aspect by any means but my responsibility is to the city of Del Rio and the residents of Del Rio, Texas. My responsibilities are to the American people that got me elected. Nobody wants to actually tackle the issue. You’re condoning unlawful behavior, period. There’s a lawful way to enter the United States, there’s a lawful way to seek asylum, and it just undermines the entire immigration process.”

Lozano pointed out that his government has to foot the bill despite the fact that he feels the federal government has abdicated its responsibility.

“It’s not even in our budget. Every line item is accounted for in municipal government, we’re very fine tuned in budget. It’s not appropriate,” he said. “It just blows my mind how disconnected from reality [they are] or maybe they do know, maybe they just don’t want to call a spade a spade, you know, because it’s uncomfortable.”

Lozano asserted that illegal immigrants are brought to the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition every day, and the ones who do not leave the city wind up staying in his town.

“That’s when the logistical nightmare begins, where are they going to sleep for the night?” he commented. “That’s the number I worry about each day. Sometimes migrants get released after hours and there’s simply nowhere to put them. I can’t use the civic center because I’m using that for COVID vaccines.”

Lozano put the blame squarely on the Biden administration: “It is very selective on who they deport now and let’s be real, the Biden administration sent that message that you know ‘we’re going to reverse this, we’re going to do that,’ and sure enough within days, within days, it started happening again. It was completely predictable.”

“You have this policy where unlawful entry is being condoned, criminal activity is being condoned. These migrants are using the cartels to traverse Mexico, and that’s a fact, and organized criminal activity is rising because of that,” Lozano continued. “I’m calling them out. I’m so frustrated as a border town mayor about all of this.”

