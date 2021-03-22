http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vHw731At0Ik/

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas released photographs Monday from inside a border facility in Texas where migrant children are being held — and taunted the White House as he did so, for denying the media access to such facilities for weeks.

As Breitbart News has reported, President Joe Biden and his administration have denied the media access to border facilities even during tours by senior administration officials, even restricting officials from sharing information with reporters.

In 2014, Breitbart News broke the story of children being held in Border Patrol facilities, which was the first report on the crisis of unaccompanied minors arriving at the southern border.

On Monday morning, Axios released the first photographs from the present wave, noting that the photographs came from Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX). That apparently prompted O’Keefe to release his own photographs and video footage, which he did on social media and at the Project Veritas website.

BREAKING: Project Veritas Obtains Horrifying NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Images From Within Donna, TX Immigrant Detention Center; THOUSANDS of Illegal Immigrants PACKED Into Tight Spaces And Wrapped In Space Blankets On Floor; Insider: ’50+ COVID Positive’#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

As he did so, O’Keefe called out White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki, who has repeatedly deflected questions from the media about when journalists would be allowed to visit the border facilities to see the conditions for themselves.

Last Thursday, Psaki continued to claim that “the White House and we all in the administration support finding a way to grant access to the media,” but declined to do so, even as she continued to defend Biden’s commitment to transparency.

Why did Project Veritas have to do your job @PressSec? Did the public not have a right to know? #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here. The illegal immigrants are separated by age or physical size depending on room. pic.twitter.com/kFmZgTG2Iv — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

As recently as Sunday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was claiming that the reason the media had not yet been allowed to tour the migrant facilities was because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the Trump administration and the Obama administration had allowed the media access to the migrant facilities. The media and the Democratic Party opposition cited the facilities in condemning Trump’s “zero tolerance” border policy.

