White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to deny Monday that President Joe Biden saw a doctor after falling three times on the stairs as he boarded Air Force One last week.

“He’s 100% fine,” Psaki replied to a question regarding whether Biden is “doing okay” following his stumble. “I don’t know if you’ve been up those steps. They’re a little tricky sometimes, but he’s doing great.”

Asked whether Biden had to see a doctor because of it, Psaki looked up and said, “Um, I’m not aware of that being required. There’s of course a doctor who travels with the president, any president of the United States. But, um, I’m not aware of it needing, uh, actual extensive medical attention.”

When another reporter pressed Psaki to clarify if the answer to the question was “no,” she said, “Was it no? Well, I’m not trying to be, there’s a doctor who travels with him. He was walking around as you all saw by the end of the day. So I’m trying to be completely transparent. He’s absolutely fine, as he was on Friday, was this weekend. He spent the weekend at Camp David.”

Biden’s trip up the stairs, which came just months after he fractured his foot playing with his dog, has proven to be the latest incident leading some to speculate regarding the president’s fitness for office. After Biden’s incident on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested the wind was responsible, and claimed that she almost fell coming up the stairs too.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,” Biden told CNN regarding the accident with his dog. “And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this and he ran. And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

Since assuming office, Biden also has repeatedly made verbal gaffes such as recently referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as the president without correcting himself.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former physician to the president, tweeted Sunday that he believes Biden is exhibiting potential health problems. As The Daily Wire reported:

The man who served as the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump sounded the alarm on Sunday about President Joe Biden, suggesting something was off about him following Biden’s fall last week. “I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents,” Jackson said in a tweet. “I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!”

