Judicial Watch has lodged a couple of Georgia Open Records Act lawsuits against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, including one seeking records connected to the March 6, 2020 consent agreement pertaining to the processing of absentee ballots in the November election contest, and another suit seeking records pertaining to a January 2, 2021 phone conversation in which the Peach State official and then-President Donald Trump participated.

The watchdog organization says that the first suit follows Raffensperger’s failure to respond to a request that sought to obtain: “All records related to the March 6, 2020 Consent Agreement entered into by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and others relating to the processing of absentee ballots by the Secretary of State in the November 3, 2020 general election, including but not limited to emails regarding the agreement sent to and from Raffensperger, State Election Board Vice Chair Rebecca N. Sullivan, State Election Board Member David J. Worley, State Election Board Member Matthew Mashburn, and/or State Election Board Member Anh Le.”

The suit indicates that Raffensperger’s office acknowledged receipt of that request but noted there had not been any further communication with Judicial Watch about the request.

According to the watchdog group, the other suit seeks to procure: “All emails sent to and from Secretary of State Raffensperger, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs and General Counsel Brian Germany regarding the January 2, 2021 telephone call between President Trump, Secretary Raffensperger and others concerning alleged election fraud in Georgia.”

The suit says that receipt of the request has never even been acknowledged by the defendant.

“We want to know more about what happened behind the scenes in Georgia during the 2020 election,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “Hiding key records about the controversial settlement agreement and the President’s leaked phone call with Raffensperger prevents Americans from knowing the full story and deciding for themselves whether the outcome in Georgia was fair.”

