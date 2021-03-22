https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/kamala-harris-cackles-asked-plans-visit-southern-border-video/

Kamala Harris busted out laughing when asked by a reporter if she has plans to visit the southern border.

The crisis at the southern border is totally out of control because of Joe Biden’s open border policies.

A reported 15,000 unaccompanied child migrants are in U.S. custody this weekend, including 5,000 being kept in overcrowded Border Patrol stations not meant for children.

Earlier Monday photos were leaked to Axios of children stuffed into crowded cages in squalid conditions at a US Customs and Border Protection overflow facility.

TRENDING: “The Way Biden Is Hiding from the Public Right Now is a MAJOR Red Flag” – White House Physician for Three US Presidents Breaks His Silence on Joe Biden’s Failing Mental Health

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released MORE PHOTOS of Biden’s border kids in cages.

The children are packed into overcrowded holding facilities with hundreds of migrant kids.

Kamala Harris thinks it is funny that thousands of illegal aliens are flooding over the border and overwhelming the system.

Many illegals are infected with Covid and Kamala thinks it’s hilarious that they are being released into US cities.

WATCH:

Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration. WATCH: VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/z3AdoFX0Dq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2021

Not only does Kamala Harris think the border crisis is a laughing matter, she doesn’t have any respect for our men and women in uniform.

Kamala Harris does not salute the military when she arrives at or steps off Air Force Two, unlike her predecessors former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden who both saluted the military, numerous videos show.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

