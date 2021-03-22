https://www.dailywire.com/news/krispy-kreme-will-give-free-doughnuts-to-vaccinated-customers

Krispy Kreme announced a new effort to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, stating that the company would be giving out a free glazed doughnut each day to anyone who brings their vaccination card into any store in the United States for the rest of the year.

In order to receive a free doughnut, customers must show a card that contains proof that they have received one or two of the shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It must be brought into a store, but customers won’t need to purchase any additional items in order to receive the free pastry. The offer is limited to one free doughnut per qualified person per day.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer.

The company’s website also acknowledges that not everyone wants to get vaccinated. It states, “We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision. We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information.”

The company has made it possible for those who do not want to get a COVID-19 vaccine to still receive the benefits of a free doughnut and coffee on Mondays between March 29 and May 24 “to get your week off to a good start.”

As announced on Business Wire, Krispy Kreme is incentivizing its own workers to get vaccinated by providing them with up to four hours of paid time off in order to encourage team members to get vaccinated and create a safer workplace for employees and customers.

The company also plans to help volunteers and health care personnel who are giving out the vaccines by giving out free doughnuts at certain vaccination locations across the nation in future weeks.

The statement also included an announcement regarding the company’s launch of its “Be Sweet Weekends” program which will offer customers who buy “any dozen an additional ‘Be Sweet Dozen’ to safely share with a friend or neighbor for just $1. The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut will be available for nine consecutive Saturday‑Sundays, March 27 through May 23.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 25% of the total U.S. population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 13.5% of the population is fully vaccinated. 42.5% of members of the population who are over 65 years of age are fully vaccinated.

A Pew Research study released in early March revealed that 50% of the U.S. population planned to get the vaccine in addition to the 19% who had already gotten at least one dose of the vaccine at the time of the study — a combined 69%. This was an increase from the 60% of people who said they planned to get vaccinated last November. The study also shows the reasons that some people do not want to get the vaccines, most pointing to a concern over side effects, the feeling that the vaccines were developed too quickly, and a desire to know better about how well the vaccines work.

The CDC states that the vaccines are “safe and effective,” and “were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials.” The CDC adds that the COVID-19 vaccines “will undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.”

