Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian family of reality television stars, received criticism on social media after asking her followers to provide financial support for a GoFundMe page that was aimed at helping an injured makeup artist.

The GoFundMe page explains that Samuel Rauda “underwent major surgery” and “has a long road to recovery ahead of him.” The statement ends with “Please know that a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated. The Lord bless you abundantly!” It is signed by the “Rauda Family,” with a Bible verse from Romans 8:28 — “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

Jenner has over 222 million followers on Instagram and reportedly posted information about the page on her Instagram story, which has expired since she put it up. Images of the post have made their way onto social media, however.

Jenner posted a link to the GoFundMe page, writing, “may God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for sam who got into an accident this past weekend. and swipe up to visit his families go fund me”

Users took to Twitter to criticize the wealthy Jenner for not paying off the medical expenses herself. Jenner made Forbes’ list of America’s Self-Made Women in 2020 and was reportedly worth $700 million in October of last year. In May of last year, Forbes took away Jenner’s “billionaire” status, citing inaccurate claims made by the star and others about her business and wealth.

Still, social media users were not happy with Jenner asking for money from those who assumedly have less funds to spare than she does. One user tweeted, “Kylie Jenner, a billionaire whose toddler has purses from Hermès, Chanel, and Vuitton, wants you to donate the $60k her makeup artist needs for brain surgery”

Kylie Jenner, a billionaire whose toddler has purses from Hermès, Chanel, and Vuitton, wants you to donate the $60k her makeup artist needs for brain surgery pic.twitter.com/t0hjcscNkS — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 21, 2021

Some even used the opportunity to make political statements about the wealthy and healthcare.

Moumita Ahmed, a candidate for City Council in New York, tweeted, “Kylie Jenner, who makes $19K/hr asking for $$$ from her fans to help her make up artist pay for a $60,000 surgery, is an excellent example of why we need universal healthcare. Even billionaire employers like Kylie and Walmart aren’t willing to pay for their employees’ healthcare.”

Kylie Jenner, who makes $19K/hr asking for $$$ from her fans to help her make up artist pay for a $60,000 surgery, is an excellent example of why we need universal healthcare. Even billionaire employers like Kylie and Walmart aren’t willing to pay for their employees’ healthcare. — Moumita for City Council D24 (@disruptionary) March 21, 2021

In their negative response to Jenner’s post, some took to Twitter with the phrase “Eat the rich,” noting their disapproval of Jenner’s request for support when they see the situation as one she could financially alleviate herself. Others, however, defended Jenner, saying that she is not responsible for someone else’s bills.

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been criticized in the past by members of the left. The Daily Wire reported, “In 2015, Kylie Jenner drew blowback for a photoshoot in which she darkened her skin to emphasize the glitter on her face. Critics accused her of wearing blackface.”

The family also received accusations of cultural appropriation for their businesses. After Kendall Jenner announced the launch of a tequila brand earlier this year, “social media condemned Jenner for allegedly culturally appropriating Mexican culture.” Kim Kardashian was also called out for a similar offense after she named her shapewear clothing line “Kimono,” before changing the name to “Skims.”

CNN reported: “A source close to Jenner noted that the initial GoFundMe goal was $10,000, at which time Jenner donated $5,000. An account under Jenner’s name on GoFundMe shows a donation of $5,000.”

The fundraiser now has a goal of $120,000 and had reached over $99,000 as of early Monday.

