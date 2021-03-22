https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/lara-trump-absolutely-considering-run-senate-during-north-carolinas-2022

Lara Trump said during an interview on the Monday episode of The Water Cooler with host David Brody that she is mulling the possibility of mounting a bid to serve as a U.S. senator from North Carolina.

“North Carolina is where I was born and raised. My entire family still lives there. It would be an absolute honor to represent the people of North Carolina,” said Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump. “So we’ll see what happens. But yes, it is something I’m taking very seriously and absolutely considering it.”

Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican currently serving as a senator representing North Carolina, is not pursuing another term in the state’s 2022 election contest.

“I think that this would make me a very, very clear target for those on the left, for those in the media, Hollywood, etcetera. But you know, there’s a lot of consideration when it comes to my family. It’s not just about me, I have two young children one and three. My son is in school. My daughter very shortly will be in school. Where we live, the Trump Organization, there’s a lot that has to happen in order for that to go forward. But it’s all being kind of worked on behind the scenes, and we’re gonna see what’s the best fit for our family,” she said.

