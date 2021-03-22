https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/22/latest-cable-news-rating-info-might-make-cnn-and-msnbc-beg-for-trumps-return/

Earlier this month we told you that the cable news ratings of some outlets that spent years pushing the panic button over Trump and spreading the Democrats’ alarmist narrative took a hit when there was a change in administrations. Things continue to get worse for select former Resistance Networks now that they’re out of presidents to Resist:

📉 @CNN has lost 45% of their primetime audience Why haven’t @brianstelter & @oliverdarcy done stories on why their ratings have plummeted? https://t.co/DXYH7gRReN — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) March 22, 2021

CNN and MSNBC hardest hit:

CNN “has lost 45 percent of its prime-time audience in the past five weeks”, MSNBC down 26%, Fox News “has essentially regained its leading position by standing still” https://t.co/hxrJCKyCFW — Tom Gara (@tomgara) March 22, 2021

JUST IN: CNN has lost 45% of its prime-time audience in the past five weeks, MSNBC’s audience has dropped 26% in the same period Fox News has regained its leading position -WaPo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 22, 2021

After Trump left office CNN switched focus to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson but that doesn’t seem to have given them the ratings kick that their Trump obsession did.

This is what happens when the main news story is “orange man bad” and the orange man is gone☕️🐸 https://t.co/xS0gyuZ6BO — drake (@CaucasianDrake_) March 22, 2021

The effects of the media going on a honeymoon. Oh, there’s also no more “orange man” to blame everything on. https://t.co/4KLfMT6KWA — Anchorman30 (@robertanchor) March 22, 2021

Basically after the impeachment trial they don’t have anything to talk about anymore 😂 https://t.co/aowMM6dlv0 — Awaken Study 🇺🇲 (@Awakenstudy) March 22, 2021

And CNN, MSNBC and others are running out of things to blame on Trump, but they’re still trying. However, if CNN’s media watchdogs are looking for an interesting scoop, they could start here:

Why haven’t they done a story on @atrupar‘s seriously bad hot take on the Georgia sheriff’s officer’s comment last week on the spa murders? That was the biggest media story of the week, but I don’t recall hearing much of anything about it from either of CNN”s “media reporters.” https://t.co/dvBUChbbc0 — Sister Toldjah Le Pew 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 22, 2021

