Earlier this month we told you that the cable news ratings of some outlets that spent years pushing the panic button over Trump and spreading the Democrats’ alarmist narrative took a hit when there was a change in administrations. Things continue to get worse for select former Resistance Networks now that they’re out of presidents to Resist:

CNN and MSNBC hardest hit:

After Trump left office CNN switched focus to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson but that doesn’t seem to have given them the ratings kick that their Trump obsession did.

And CNN, MSNBC and others are running out of things to blame on Trump, but they’re still trying. However, if CNN’s media watchdogs are looking for an interesting scoop, they could start here:

