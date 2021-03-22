https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/leaked-email-biden-white-house-biden-harris-white-house/

A leaked email from a federal government agency reveals that the White House is playing word games to downplay Joe Biden’s occupation of the White House. Language is being used to elevate Kamala Harris in all official White House business.

The mandatory directive, the leak from Outspoken reveals, came from a high-ranking White House communications team member. It forces all agencies to refer to the Biden administration as the “Biden-Harris Administration.”

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads, with “Biden-Harris Administration” accented in bold.

The wordplay is a subtle psychological move to diminish Joe Biden’s control of the White House.

The @WhiteHouse Twitter account now reads “Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!” This unprecedented move was unseen in the Trump and Obama administrations.

The new language requirements now appear on all 15 executive departments. Previously, only the president was named on these sites until now.

Outspoken reported that the leaker wishes to remain anonymous to avoid being targeted or harassed by the “Biden-Harris Administration.”

The quietly implemented move raised eyebrows among those who have been seeing a pattern that may indicate Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. It appears that Biden is gradually being pushed out and replaced by Kamala Harris.

Joe Biden frequently appears dazed and confused in public appearances. He is often seen with his wife Jill Biden, who appears to give him cognitive support.

Kamala Harris has been taking calls with foreign leaders, which is highly unusual for a vice president. Most recently, Harris took a call with the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, without Biden present. She has also taken calls with French President Emanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Some leaders see Harris’s interference in world affairs as unsettling. “World leaders expect to hear from the President of the United States, not the Vice President,” former Ambassador to Germany and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell said to Outspoken. “There are certainly times when the Vice President has to step in but not for the introductory call.”

“The fact that the White House is instructing federal agencies to replace ‘Biden’ with ‘Biden-Harris’ after less than 60 days is indicative of the struggle Joe Biden is already having being President,” Grenell said. “This is a signal that he can’t do the job alone.”

