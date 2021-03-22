Sen. Marco Rubio spoke out against the corporate culture at Cigna, one of the country’s largest healthcare providers, in exclusive comments to the Washington Examiner.

“This woke ideology is infecting every part of our economy and our culture, and it only serves to divide Americans into smaller and smaller groups and then pit those groups against each other,” the Florida senator said.

EXCLUSIVE: CIGNA’S CRITICAL RACE THEORY TRAINING: DON’T SAY ‘BROWN BAG LUNCH’ AND BE MINDFUL OF ‘RELIGIOUS PRIVILEGE’

On Friday, the Washington Examiner reported on a number of Cigna’s workplace practices, including the use of critical race theory lessons and a suggested reading list that included works by accused left-wing terrorist Angela Davis.

The courses offered at Cigna included reviews of concepts like ” white privilege,” “gender privilege,” and something called “religious privilege,” which is described as “a set of advantages that benefits believers of a certain religion but not people who practice other religions or no religions at all.”

Employees are also asked to go through a “Societal Norms checklist” and tick off boxes if they are “White,” “Christian,” or “Heterosexual.”

“You have to wonder how a corporate culture so consumed by dividing Americans can effectively serve our nation and its people,” Rubio said. “It is grotesque and un-American.”

The Washington Examiner also reviewed several chat logs from employees at Cigna detailing what they believe are discriminatory hiring practices. In one conversation, a hiring manager informed an employee that a candidate, a white man, could not be interviewed because he didn’t meet the diversity criteria.

“Given the hiring practices they have in place where white, male candidates are blocked, regardless of qualifications, I have to say, ‘Yes, there’s obvious discrimination at this company,'” one employee told the Washington Examiner.

Rubio has emerged as a leader in the GOP against the issue of corporate political correctness, with many conservatives arguing that elected officials must turn their focus beyond left-wing politics on college campuses and public schools.

Earlier this month, he signaled support for a unionization effort by employees at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

“For decades, companies like Amazon have been allies of the left in the culture war, but when their bottom line is threatened, they turn to conservatives to save them,” Rubio wrote in a USA Today op-ed. “But the days of conservatives being taken for granted by the business community are over.”

Rubio expressed concern over a number of Amazon’s censorship policies, most notably including the company’s decision to stop selling When Harry Became Sally; Responding to the Transgender Moment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In his book, author Ryan T. Anderson critiques left-wing orthodoxy on gender and instead encourages healthcare workers and the government to “focus on helping people accept themselves and live in harmony with their bodies.”