On “LevinTV” this week, BlazeTV host Mark Levin pointed to Bill Maher (yes, Bill Maher) to help illustrate that America is fighting with itself and completely ignoring the real threat: China.

Levin played a video clip from HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” in which Maher called Americans “a silly people” who have already “lost to China.”

“You’re not going to win the battle for the 21st century if you are a silly people, and Americans are a silly people. That’s the classic phrase from ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ when Lawrence tells his Bedouin allies that as long as they stay a bunch of squabbling tribes, they will remain a silly people. Well, we’re the silly people now,” Maher said.

“You know who doesn’t care that there’s a stereotype of a Chinese man in a Dr. Seuss book? China. All 1.4 billion of them could give a crouching-tiger, flying-f***. Because they’re not a silly people,” he added.

Levin agreed with Maher on the point that while Americans squabble over political correctness, China is beating us at pretty much everything.

“We’re really facing two wars at the same time,” Levin said, meaning both domestic and international conflict. “The internal war domestically … that’s what the 1619 Project is all about. That’s what Black Lives Matter and Antifa are all about. That’s what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are all about. That’s what our media are all about. One hundred and twenty years of progressivism — progressivism is really neo-Marxism — and this is where we are today.”

