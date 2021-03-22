https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-markle-and-the-new-american-dream-of-celebrated-victimhood

According to a Daily Mail report, an unnamed British Labour Party official has claimed that Meghan Markle is “networking” with senior members of the Democratic Party and considering running for President of the United States in 2024.

“Meghan Markle will use the furore over her interview with Oprah to launch a political career which could take her all the way to the White House, if rumors circulating around Westminster last week turn out to be accurate,” the report reads.

“One senior Labour figure — a veteran of Tony Blair’s Downing Street administration with strong links to Washington — claimed to The Mail on Sunday that Ms Markle, 39, was networking among senior Democrats with a view to building a campaign and fundraising teams for a tilt at the US Presidency,” it continued.

“A source said: ‘The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,’” the report added.

According to Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle’s “biographer and longtime friend,” “Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president.”

Isn’t it interesting how Meghan Markle is both a victim of systemic and irredeemable American and British racism, while also being the “embodiment of the American dream?” Just what is that dream?

While it’s hard to make the case that Meghan Markle is the embodiment of the classic “American dream,” which promises freedom, liberty and an equal opportunity to garner rewards for one’s hard work as an individual, Scobie is close to being accurate when we realize that he’s talking about the new American dream.

The “American dream” now being steadily achieved by Markle is one of celebrated victimhood, where stories of racist turmoil and woke struggle are counted as signs of moral superiority.

The fact that Markle has experienced no such victimization is irrelevant. The fact that Markle’s career progression has been on a consistent upward trajectory as a result of her disingenuous activism is irrelevant. The fact that Markle’s accusations are likely based on liberal combinations of contextless fact and dramatized fiction is irrelevant.

Because what matters for those who prescribe to the “new American dream” is not reality. What matters is doing whatever is necessary to achieve the ultimate goal, which is to tear down the entire system in favor of some utopian alternative.

That is why Meghan Markle is so popular among the radical Left, because she can be presented as a willing insurgent force to bring down the system from within. Again, it’s unimportant that her claims of victimhood are likely grossly overblown — or even entirely accurate. What matters is the destructive power her status provides.

Yes, Meghan Markle is the embodiment of an American dream. Unfortunately, it’s not the dream we want to become reality.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

