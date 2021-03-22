http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tL8m1IoY5jc/

For more than a decade, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has represented Alabama’s fifth congressional district in the U.S House of Representatives. But next year, he hopes to change that with a successful run for higher office.

On Monday, Brooks announced his bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL). The six-term incumbent Shelby announced he would not seek reelection earlier this year, leaving Alabama with a wide-open U.S. Senate race for the third time in five years.

Brooks made his announcement before a packed room at Bullet & Barrel, a shooting and hunting range between downtown Huntsville, AL and the Redstone Arsenal U.S. Army Base.

Among the highlights in Brooks’ announcement were overtures that warned about the dangers of socialism, so-called “cancel culture,” and “big tech censorship.”

Brooks also hit on race issues and immigration during the announcement.

Watch Brooks’ announcement here:

In a statement accompanying his campaign announcement, Brooks took a jab at socialism and vowed to oppose the forces promoting that ideology.

“Radical Socialists seek to destroy the foundational principles that have made America the greatest nation in world history,” he said. “I cannot sit on the sideline and watch Socialists destroy an America I love. The stakes have never been higher. It is clear the Senate needs leaders willing to fight rather than cower in their foxholes. I am running for the Senate because America’s status as the greatest nation in world history is at risk, and because I am the only candidate for Senate with a proven record of conservative leadership that Alabama voters can trust and rely on.”

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller introduced Brooks, touting the congressman’s support of former President Donald Trump and the need for someone willing to put Americans “first” as the U.S.-Mexico border is in turmoil.

Miller called on voters to support the Alabama congressman’s bid for U.S. Senate in a statement.

“For the last four years, no one had President Trump’s back more than Mo Brooks. Now, I need you to have HIS back. I need you to support Mo Brooks so he can proudly carry on the fight for the America First agenda. The campaign to save America begins right here in Alabama, and it begins with your vote for Mo Brooks.”

