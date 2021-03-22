https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/03/22/morse-immigrants-themselves-are-making-it-clear-the-border-crisis-is-joe-bidens-fault-n348444
About The Author
Related Posts
Psaki Is Again Asked How Biden Views Cuomo, Her Answer Was the Ultimate Insult for the Egotistical Gov (Watch)
February 26, 2021
Biden Might Not Want to Keep Illegal Aliens out of US, but Mexico Wants to Keep Biden out of Mexico — Babylon Bee Style
March 21, 2021
Here's a Perfect Explanation of Why the Capitol Hill Riot Happened
January 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy