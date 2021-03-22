https://www.foxnews.com/media/msnbc-personalities-2019-photo-miami-beach-coronavirus

MSNBC personalities shared a crowded Miami Beach photo to complain about vacationers flouting coronavirus distancing guidelines, but there was one problem: the photo was from 2019.

“Today’s center of the #COVIDIOTS universe is Miami Beach, Florida,” MSNBC analyst Fernand R. Amandi tweeted on Saturday, complete with a photo of a packed beach.

Internet sleuths quickly pointed out the photo was taken for a 2019 Sun Sentinel article about Miami Beach law enforcement cracking down on rowdy spring breakers, nearly a year before the pandemic shut down the United States.

However, MSNBC host Joy Reid, who is one of two hosts on the left-wing outlet’s primetime lineup with a history of fabulism, shared the photo with her 2 million followers and wrote, “That literally looks like a microscopic image of a petrie dish,” complete with sick-face emojis.

The tweet has been retweeted more than 2,500 times, with some users appearing to fall for it, but others blasted Amandi for spreading the misleading picture and called for it to be taken down.

Amandi acknowledged the mistake Monday morning, although true to Twitter form, the correction appeared to get far less attention than the original misinformation.

Even after Amandi acknowledged the error but didn’t delete it, another MSNBC contributor, Jason Johnson, shared the photo and wrote, “This is why schools won’t open again this fall.”

Called out for sharing the photo, he remained defiant.

Liberal media members have trained fire on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., throughout the pandemic due to his policy of keeping the state largely open.

Numerous outlets panicked over the Tampa Bay-held Super Bowl last month, running dramatic headlines about it being a potential “super spreader” event. However, officials said afterward the festivities were only linked to a few dozen cases around Florida and the rest of the country.

Sme outlets have revisited DeSantis’ strategy as the state’s unemployment rate has remained relatively low while its case and death numbers from the virus are on par with more locked down states like New York and California.

Although MSNBC spread a misleading picture, Miami Beach has been a popular destination in 2021, and the spring break arrest total there has surpassed 1,000 following days of unrest. Many people are coming from out of the state “to engage in lawlessness and an ‘anything goes’ party attitude,” officials say.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.

