https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/22/must-maintain-narrative-nbc-news-correspondent-cites-contributing-factor-for-border-surge-that-doesnt-match-up-with-reality/

If there’s one thing the Democrats and media (pardon the redundancy) can be counted on for, it’s never straying too far from their core narratives. Another example took place on “The View” today, courtesy of an NBC News correspondent:

Climate change? Have any of the people interviewed at the border cited that as a reason? Mostly they basically say “Biden invited us”:

But “climate change,” or something.

And the year is still young!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...