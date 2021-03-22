https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/22/must-maintain-narrative-nbc-news-correspondent-cites-contributing-factor-for-border-surge-that-doesnt-match-up-with-reality/

If there’s one thing the Democrats and media (pardon the redundancy) can be counted on for, it’s never straying too far from their core narratives. Another example took place on “The View” today, courtesy of an NBC News correspondent:

On “The View,” NBC’s @jacobsoboroff blames global warming for the current border crisis: “What really pushes people here is violence and persecution and corruption in their home countries … exacerbated by the effects of climate change, climate variability.” pic.twitter.com/wkfB4xd2IJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 22, 2021

Climate change? Have any of the people interviewed at the border cited that as a reason? Mostly they basically say “Biden invited us”:

ABC’s Martha Raddatz to illegal alien who crossed the border: “Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” Illegal alien: “Definitely not.” Raddatz: “Did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?” Illegal: “Basically” pic.twitter.com/OsxvdG8xO0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 21, 2021

This guy points to Biden’s previous pledge to suspend deportations for first 100 days as an invitation, says incoming president “giving us 100 days to get to the US” https://t.co/jGUgXBWTP1 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 18, 2021

But “climate change,” or something.

When in doubt, blame climate change. https://t.co/jpvPxx2Gng — Zr1Trader (@ZR1Trader) March 22, 2021

This is one of the many reasons that SNL isn’t funny anymore…the real thing is just so much better https://t.co/dBoVCeftV4 — Evil Gronk (@EvilGronk) March 22, 2021

Is there anything global warming can’t do? https://t.co/KlNFi7VQWq — Rey McSriffWhig (@RandomWhig) March 22, 2021

Asinine Statement of the Year: https://t.co/RPVo45GrvH — I See Dead People Voting (@RedStateRunner) March 22, 2021

And the year is still young!

