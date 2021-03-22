https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-organization-forms-to-fight-critical-race-theory

In the wake of recent racial unrest, critical race theory has tightened its grip on America’s institutions. From workplaces to classrooms, so-called anti-racist training has morphed into neo-racism, dividing colleagues and classmates into “oppressor” and “oppressed” classes, eroding our common humanity in the process.

Just last month, Coca Cola made headlines when they reportedly provided their employees with an anti-racist seminar hosted by White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo. The presentation sought to foster a more “inclusive workspace” by instructing employees to “be less white” by being less arrogant and defensive while “[breaking] with white solidarity.”

Critical race theory is rapidly seeping into classrooms, too – from educators demanding families reflect on their whiteness to Megyn Kelly publicly pulling her children out of school after faculty circulated an article insisting there is a future killer cop in every class of white students. As a result, we are failing our children by making them acutely aware of immutable characteristics, prioritizing their differences over their common humanity. Now is the time to fight back.

The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism

Earlier this month, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism was founded to push back against the neo-racism infiltrating our institutions. Dubbed the “new ACLU,” FAIR is a non-partisan organization dedicated to “advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding and humanity.”

FAIR seeks to uphold civil rights and advance racial equality without judging others based on immutable characteristics. The organization’s board of advisors includes many prominent thought leaders, among them Bari Weiss, Steven Pinker, Glenn Loury, Megyn Kelly, John McWhorter, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Peter Boghossian, and Coleman Hughes.

According to their website, FAIR rejects critical race theory because “it pits us against one another and diminishes what it means to be human.” Their mission statement affirms, “We are pro-human, and promote compassionate anti-racism rooted in dignity and our common humanity.”

Finding solutions

FAIR’s primary goal is to serve as a legal network, connecting individuals whose constitutionally protected civil rights have been violated with attorneys and law firms dedicated to affirming the organization’s mission.

Additionally, local FAIR chapters are being opened in school districts throughout the country, providing guidance for parents and educators on developing a classroom curriculum that values understanding over differences. Thousands of concerned citizens have signed FAIR’s pledge, and those looking to get involved can also explore volunteer opportunities.

As our nation reckons with racial unrest in 2021, we must carefully choose our course of action. While critical race theory seeks to highlight our differences and broaden the divides between us, FAIR offers hope for a more just path forward.

Prominently featured on FAIR’s homepage are the words of Martin Luther King, Jr: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” Let us reject neo-racist ideologies that seek to divide us and reclaim this dream for our nation’s future.

