A man in New York was arrested after allegedly attempting to blow up a hunting camp, according to state police.

Irving Talavera Jr., a 40-year-old resident of Rotterdam, was charged on Sunday with second-degree attempted arson, the New York State Police said in a statement released on Monday.

According to law enforcement, Talavera entered a hunting camp in the town of Hope, the owners of which he knew. He is accused of turning on a propane tank, which subsequently filled the camp with propane vapor, the police said. Fireworks were attached to the front door and door frame of the camp, which were rigged to blow.

When the owners of the camp returned on Saturday, the police said they entered the property and saw the fireworks spark, but there was no explosion.

The nature of the relationship between Talavera and the owners is unclear, and the police did not provide any comment about an alleged motive.

He turned himself in to the police and, as of the release of the state police’s statement, was being held on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.