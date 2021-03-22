https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/22/new-york-times-far-right-misinformation-site-the-babylon-bee-uses-satire-claim-to-protect-its-presence-on-facebook/

Conservative satire site The Babylon Bee has been “fact-checked” quite a few times now; no, USA Today, a toddler wasn’t kicked off a flight for not saying “Black Lives Matter.” Progressives tried to dunk on Sen. Ted Cruz when he retweeted a Babylon Bee story and added, “I wish this was parody.” The thing is, conservatives get it.

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon has had to deal with a lot, and he notes that the source the New York Times used to give an example of right-wing satire tripping up Facebook’s censors was “far-right misinformation site” The Babylon Bee.

“In 2019 and 2020, Facebook often dealt with far-right misinformation sites that used ‘satire’ claims to protect their presence on the platform. For example, The Babylon Bee, a right-leaning site, sometimes trafficked in misinformation under the guise of satire.”

Under the “guise” of satire?

Yes, both Facebook and Snopes “fact-checked” the claim that CNN was using an industrial-sized washing machine for spinning the news.

