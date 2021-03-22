https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/605983e05db3705aa0ac890c
Australia’s insurance industry has declared a “catastrophe” for areas in New South Wales after days of intense downpours led to severe floods across the country, prompting evacuation orders as humans …
When customers enter his hardware store Nelson Avila asks them to wear a mask and wash their hands. Avila’s shop is in Campohermoso, a town of 3,000 people in Boyaca state in the mountains of central…
Six shootings in Colorado’s history were within 40 miles of the King Soopers, highlighting the area’s troubled relationship with gun violence….
Reporters and contributors from MSNBC attempted to shame Florida’s spring break tourism boom — with a photograph from a year before the pandemic began….