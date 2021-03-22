http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/a6ASQYX7RXA/

Former President Donald Trump’s weekend statement blistering His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s jaw-dropping (and avoidable) border mismanagement and crisis brought two thoughts to my mind. The first was how perfect the statement is. It’s a beautiful piece of work that exposes the Biden administration as the feckless, heartless liars and lunatics they truly are. Secondly, I thought about how Twitter-less Trump is so much more effective than Twittering Trump.

Imagine living in a 2021 world where, all things being the same, Trump was not blacklisted from Twitter; where he’s still former-President Trump, but able to pop off three or four times a day on Twitter, commenting in real time on Biden’s mounting disasters and pratfalls. Does anyone truly believe those tweets would be as effective as this weekend’s statement? Does anyone honestly believe it wasn’t better for Trump to wait until Biden’s border disaster was beyond dispute before he swooped in with a thoughtfully written and brutal critique?

On the basic merits of decency and Americanism I am, of course, horrified that the Silicon Valley Nazis blacklisted a former American president — one who got more raw votes than any other sitting president. Of course, the march of the Woke Gestapo is appalling and indecent and unforgivable. But…

Man, I can’t also help but think about how much better things might have gone had Trump been blacklisted sooner. Like, say, a year earlier:

Pre-2020, when life in America was all shits and giggles, when the economy was growing and gas prices were shrinking, when jobs were being created and life was good, Trump was great on Twitter. But once the China Virus and Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots hit… Not so much. Instead of decreasing tensions, which is a president’s primary job during a crisis, his Twitter feed (and nightly news conferences) only added to them. And yes, you can most certainly blame all of that on the corrupt media, but it was Trump’s Twitter feed that kept handing them ammo.

All I’m saying is this: Imagine if, during the pandemic and riots, instead of Trump’s “LAW AND ORDER!!!” tweets, we got periodic statements like the one released this weekend — thoughtful, perfectly crafted, compassionate, logical, common sense statements. I think things might have turned out very differently.

Imagine if today Trump was constantly popping off on Twitter at Biden. Those tweets might have been 100 percent accurate, but the fake media would be making those the story, which would give Biden all kinds of cover and a place to hide.

During a national crisis, which is the state our southern border right now, I want to hear from Trump, tens of millions want to hear from Trump… All I’m saying is this way is better. Much better.

Now we’re hearing Trump might return to social media with his own platform.

Well, for the most part, I love that idea.

I love that 1) Trump is using his muscle to compete with Silicon Valley’s Nazis, and 2) Trump is going to stick his finger in the Woke Gestapo’s eye by launching a social media comeback.

At the same time, I sure hope Trump sees how much more effective he is when he’s offstage, when he times his moves, when he uses the silent aura of a president-in-exile-plotting-a-return to add weight to the moments when he is no longer silent.

If his health holds out, I truly believe Trump can win back the presidency in 2024… especially if he shows the public he’s grown a bit into the job.

