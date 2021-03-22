https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/544417-ohio-coffee-shop-owner-asks-biden-and-transgender-rights

An Ohio coffee shop owner is drawing attention online after footage surfaced showing him asking supporters of President BidenJoe BidenAstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine found 79 percent effective in US trial with no safety concerns The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden: Back to the future on immigration, Afghanistan, Iran This week: Senate works to confirm Biden picks ahead of break MORE and transgender rights not to buy his coffee, local media report.

Adam Newbold, who owns C4 Coffee in Lisbon, could reportedly be seen making the remarks in footage uploaded online last week and reviewed by local NBC affiliate WCMH-TV.

In the video, Newbold reportedly states: “If you voted for Joe Biden, don’t buy our coffee, it’s not for you. If you believe there was nothing wrong with this election … don’t buy our coffee. It’s not for you.”

“If you feel that America is on the right track and there’s nothing wrong with gender neutral, don’t know which bathroom to use, use whichever bathroom you feel like during the day … don’t buy our coffee ’cause it’s not for you,” he continued.

Newbold, who is a Navy vet, also reportedly called on would-be customers who supported athletes’ kneeling protests during the national anthem to take their money elsewhere.

In the same video, Newbold reportedly disclosed that he was one of the droves of supporters of former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden: Back to the future on immigration, Afghanistan, Iran Juan Williams: Biden flips the script The Memo: Two months in, strong Biden faces steep climbs MORE who flocked to D.C. the week of Jan. 6, the day a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in protests of election results, as Congress prepared to certify the Electoral College vote.

While he said in the clip that he did not participate in the criminal acts committed by other Trump supporters during the deadly insurrection, he did say that he was present during the riot and understood some of the anger felt by those involved.

“I was there, I witnessed the patriotic, angry Americans chanting, ‘USA, USA,’” Newbold reportedly said in the clip.

“It was historic, it was necessary, and the reason I say I’m proud of Americans is because I wasn’t sure if we still had the spine anymore. Now I see that it exists,” he reportedly said in a video remarking on the riot shortly after the insurrection.

