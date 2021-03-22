https://justthenews.com/government/local/one-dead-two-missing-and-multiple-others-injured-following-fire-assisted-living?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A fire at a New York assisted living home early Tuesday has resulted in the death of one resident, multiple injuries and a missing fire-fighter.

The blaze broke short at about 1 a.m. at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, in Spring Valley, about 30 miles north of New York City. The fire cause the facility’s roof to collapse – killing one resident and hospitalizing others. A firefighter and a resident are still missing amid the rubble, according to officials.

Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear said the facility had about 100 to 125 residents at the time of the incident and that the person who died had been taken to a hospital.

“This was a devastating loss,” Kear said at a news briefing.

He said the missing firefighter had first issued a mayday call while trying to rescue a resident. Other firefighters attempted to help them, but the flames were too intense, according to the Associated Press.

“The extent of the fire, the volume of fire, the conditions, were just too unbearable where firefighters went in it. And they just could not locate the firefighter, and they had to back out,” Kear also said.

Two other firefighters were taken to hospitals after the fire. One was released, the other was to stay overnight for treatment for inhaling smoke, Kear said.

Authorities said about 20 residents were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of a resident of the Evergreen facility, and I am praying that the firefighter who bravely risked his life to save dozens of individuals trapped inside will be found safe and alive,” said Congresswoman Mondaire Jones, a Spring Valley native.

About 125 firefighters tried to control the fire. Investigators are currently working on determining the cause of the fire.

“It’s going to take quite a while to get to the root cause,” Kear said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

