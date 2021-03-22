https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/22/painful-jen-psaki-squirms-over-question-about-illegal-immigrants-being-put-up-in-hotels-after-national-guard-slept-in-parking-garages-video/

Jen Psaki continues to shine in her role as White House press secretary.

Just check out how well she fielded a question about accommodations for some illegal immigrants during the ongoing border crisis that definitely isn’t a crisis.

First, the background:

The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract to a Texas nonprofit organization to house over a thousand migrants in hotel rooms. The nonprofit organization Endeavors confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the Department of Homeland Security “has contracted with Endeavors to provide critical services to migrant families.” The contract will reportedly last for six months, and funds will be used to house 1,200 migrant family members.

And now, let’s hear from Jen Psaki:

OH MYYYYYYYYY….. a reporter just asked why illegal immigrants are being put in hotel rooms when our National Guard was left to sleep in parking garages on the floor in DC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2021

Watch:

Q: How do you square National Guard troops sleeping in parking garages and eating contaminated food with illegal immigrants being put up into hotel rooms? Psaki: “The president called the head of the National Guard..and offered his assistance”

Read more: https://t.co/8SiNhlWgIS pic.twitter.com/fTSc1tnJQG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 22, 2021

Watch it again, just for giggles:

Reporter: Why are illegal immigrants now getting hotel rooms when the National Guard in DC were left to sleep on the ground in parking garages? 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/RlO0osTApL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2021

Ooooof.

Tough break, Jen.

But inquiring minds do want to know.

Not a bad question tbh https://t.co/JfWDX6mfYs — Philibuster (@philllosoraptor) March 22, 2021

It was a great question. Jen Psaki’s answer … not so much.

She could’ve replaced Ginger Rogers based on how she dances at the podium. — JV1 (@jobar91468) March 22, 2021

The tapdancing routine is the only thing Jen Psaki is actually good at. And, well, she’s not even good at it.

