https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/perp-shot-and-killed-after-pulling-gun-on-kentucky-state-trooper-caught-on-video/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – Dash cam and body cam video shows that two officers were justified in shooting a man during a traffic stop on I-75, killing him, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. “These officers acted lawfully, they acted in self-defense and quite frankly they acted heroically in the protection of one another and their own lives.”