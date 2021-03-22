https://justthenews.com/government/local/police-id-ahmad-al-aliwi-alissa-21-suspect-boulder-shooting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Police on Tuesday identified the suspect in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder, Colo., as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, of Arvada.

The 21-year-old Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with incident Monday, Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold said at a press conference.

Authorities have released no other information about the suspect. Alissa was shot in the leg and is now in a hospital. He is expected to be released later Tuesday and transferred to jail, officials said.

Fox News reports Herold said Tuesday that Alissa lived “most of his life in the United States.”

The suspect’s brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, told the Daily Beast that the suspect was “very anti-social” and paranoid.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said that no motive has yet been identified.

“Why did this happen?” Dougherty asked. “We don’t have the answer to that yet, and the investigation is in its very early stages.”

Police on Tuesday morning also identified the 10 people fatally shot by the gunman, who range in age from 20 to 65 years old.

Authorities have identified the victims as Denny Strong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, Jody Waters, 65.

