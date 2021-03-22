https://thehill.com/homenews/news/544408-police-responding-to-active-shooter-at-grocery-store-near-cu-boulder

Police are responding to an active shooter at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., on Monday.

The Boulder Police Department confirmed on Twitter that there was an active shooter at the King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa, which is about two miles from the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

Both police and campus officials have asked that people avoid the area.

Aerial footage of the parking lot captured by CNN affiliate KMGH showed a massive police response in the parking lot of the shopping center where the store is located.

CU Alert: Boulder Police are responding to an active shooter at the King Soopers at Table Mesa and Broadway in south Boulder. AVOID THE AREA. — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 22, 2021

