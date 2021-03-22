https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-almost-half-us-voters-believe-president-biden-blame-southern-border

By a decisive margin, voters blame Joe Biden instead of Donald Trump for the current crisis at the southern border, according to a new Just The News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Forty percent of respondents pointed to Biden when asked: “Which of the following do you believe is the most responsible for the current migration crisis at the southern border?”

Twenty-seven percent responded that Trump is to blame, while 12% put the blame on Congress, and the remaining 21% said they were unsure.

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have in recents weeks flocked to the border, following Biden’s cancelation of Trump executive orders that tightened U.S. immigration law, especially during the pandemic. Many of those coming to the border are unaccompanied minors, which has created additional problems at border detention facilities amid the pandemic.

Just the News Daily Poll RMG Research

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen using a mixed-mode approach from March 18-20, 2021, and had a margin of sampling error: +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Click here to see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

