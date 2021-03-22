https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-jody-hice-georgia-raffensperger/2021/03/22/id/1014666/
About The Author
Related Posts
Beijing Biden’s Relief Bill Shovels Hundreds of Billions From Taxpayers to Democrat-Ruled States, Steve Hilton Reports
February 8, 2021
Disgruntled Biden Voter to CNN: ‘They’re Dropping Bombs in Syria Right Now and Those Bombs Are Kinda Expensive For a Dude Who Owes Me $2,000’
March 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy