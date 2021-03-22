https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/president-trump-salesman-fauci-throws-baseball-better-predicts-video/

President Trump joined Greg Kelly on Newsmax TV on Monday night as the Biden border crisis continues to roar at the US southern border.

During their conversation, President Trump had this to say about Dr. Tony Fauci, who wrong nearly every step of the way in battling the China coronavirus.

President Trump: I get along with him very well. I liked him. But he was basically a “salesman.” And he throws the baseball better than he predicts. That I can tell you… Had I listened to Fauci, we would have never had masks, we would have never banned China, we would have never banned Europe. You know I banned China and he was totally against it. I banned Europe, when Italy and all of those places had problems. I banned them way early.”

SALESMAN FAUCI: “He throws the baseball better than he predicts,” Donald Trump on Dr. Fauci. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/qyn2yIHcZb — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 22, 2021

