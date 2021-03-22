https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/03/22/project-veritas-exposes-shocking-images-of-kids-packed-like-sardines-in-border-facility-n1434070

On Monday, Project Veritas released never-before-seen images of unaccompanied minors in a border detention facility in Donna, Texas. The disturbing images show boys between the ages of 7 and 17 wrapped in foil blankets packed into tight spaces on the floor.

“Project Veritas has obtained never-before-seen photographs of what it actually looks like inside this facility, shocking images showing people wrapped up in what looks like metal foil, lying on the ground, their faces covered,” Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said in a video exposing the photos.

O’Keefe attempted to look inside the facility, but the guard told him it was private property. He flew a plane over the facility to get a better view, but that did not reveal the inside of the facility, either.

In the video, he noted that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged on the question of why the Biden administration had not revealed images inside the facility.

“We remain committed to transparency. I don’t have an update for you on the timeline,” Psaki said.

“Well, press secretary of the White House, let Project Veritas do your job for you. Just last night, we have now obtained these photos inside the facility,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe showed photos that Project Veritas obtained from an insider. He said the photographs were taken “in the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells in each facility. At any given moment, there are an average of 3,000 people in custody inside of this detention center.”

“The pod has eight cells that are currently holding 600 — that’s six hundred — unaccompanied juvenile males age 7 to 17. They are separated by age or physical size, depending on the room,” he explained. “Fifty of the individuals inside this facility are COVID-positive. There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults, and daily medical emergencies.”

BREAKING: Project Veritas Obtains Horrifying NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Images From Within Donna, TX Immigrant Detention Center; THOUSANDS of Illegal Immigrants PACKED Into Tight Spaces And Wrapped In Space Blankets On Floor; Insider: ’50+ COVID Positive’#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

In a blistering statement on Sunday, former President Donald Trump excoriated his successor, blaming Joe Biden’s policies for the border crisis.

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast,” the former president declared.

The border crisis is quite dire. Border crossings are on pace to top the past three years combined, and immigration officials have more than 15,000 minors in U.S. custody.

Biden’s campaign rhetoric — promising a deportation moratorium (that got blocked by court order) and health care for illegal aliens, among other things — arguably encouraged migrants to rush to America. Immigrants have come to the border wearing shirts that read, “Biden please let us in!”

Biden also rushed to reverse the Trump policies that had gotten the border crisis under control. Not only did the president order an end to border wall construction, but he also ended the “Remain in Mexico” policy that required asylum seekers to remain in Mexico until their cases had been adjudicated. Biden also unilaterally dropped Trump’s “safe third country” deals with Latin American countries like Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador that enabled the U.S. to direct asylum seekers to settle in countries that were safe for them, rather than allowing them into the U.S.

Ironically, shortly after Biden dropped these Trump agreements, he approached Mexico for help with the border crisis!

Trump had established important policies stemming the tide of immigration through America’s southern border. Biden, by dismantling much of the previous administration’s hard work, breathed new life into the border crisis. Now, even the legacy media outlets that demonized Trump’s immigration policies and praised the incoming Biden administration have started to turn on the current president.

