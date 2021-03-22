https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-inside-the-border-facilities-where-migrants-biden-administration-detains-migrants

Project Veritas has released a video showing the facilities at the US-Mexico border and the conditions under which migrants are detained. Many of those who arrive at the border have traveled north at what they feel is the direct invitation of the Biden administration.

James O’Keefe, Project Veritas founder, tried to access the immigration facility at Donna, Texas, from the ground, but when he was shooed away, he took to the air to get a view from above. While he could not shoot inside the facility, he obtained photos that he showed along with footage of the exterior.

O’Keefe showed photographs of “shocking images of people wrapped up” in “metal foil,” and “laying on the ground.” He reported that not-for-profit attorneys who are meant to be overseeing conditions have also not been permitted inside.

They traveled over the facility, while noting that the White House has said that they are committed to transparency. “At any given moment there are over 3,000 people inside this detention facility,” O’Keefe said.

President Joe Biden had previously slammed the Trump administration for putting “children in cages” at the border.

Think he even knows? pic.twitter.com/OjeqoILQAn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 22, 2021

There are eight pods with eight cells, he reported, containing 600 juvenile males ages 7-17. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as well as Press Secretary Jen Psaki, have said that under no circumstances would minors who arrive at the border without adults be denied entry to the US. This, they say, is a humanitarian solution.

O’Keefe reported that in these facilities, “there have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults, and daily medical emergencies.”





