Press Secretary Jen Psaki added another question not answered to the ever-expanding tally on Monday, when she refused to say whether President Biden saw a doctor or not after falling up the stairs to Air Force One three times in a row.
“Ummm, I’m not aware of that being required. There’s of course a doctor who travels with the president, any president of the United States. But, uhh, I’m not aware of it needing, uh, actual extensive medical attention.”
Another reporter present then asked simply if the answer was “no” or not. Psaki responded:
“Was it no? Well, I’m not trying to be, there’s a doctor who travels with him. He was walking around as you all saw by the end of the day. So I’m trying to be completely transparent. He’s absolutely fine, as he was on Friday, was this weekend. He spent the weekend at Camp David.”
Former White House physician Ronnie Jackson, however, would beg to differ with Psaki, and with Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (who flat-out lied claiming the wind was responsible for Biden’s falls):
“I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents. I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!”