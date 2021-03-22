https://www.theblaze.com/news/childrens-book-about-anthony-fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief COVID-19 adviser who has taken both sides on many issues when it comes to how Americans should handle the coronavirus pandemic — from mask mandates to canceling Christmas to herd immunity requirements — is about to be immortalized in a kids book, CNN reported Monday.

The new book, “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” is set to be published by Simon & Schuster on June 29 — when, conveniently enough, is just about the same time the U.S. expects the pandemic to begin fading away as herd immunity kicks in, HotAir’s Allahpundit noted.

It will give the target-age kiddos, who have pretty much no idea who Fauci is or why they should care, an inspiring tale of stick-with-it-ness than can help them learn what it takes to become the top doctor in the country — as well as the nation’s highest-paid bureaucrat.

Author Kate Messner told CNN that her work will surely be meaningful for today’s youngsters.

“There’s so much in his story that will resonate with kids today — riding his Schwinn bicycle around Brooklyn to deliver prescriptions from his dad’s pharmacy, playing stickball in the streets of a neighborhood where he learned to get along with all different kinds of people, and always asking questions about the world,” she said.

The blurb for the book adds that it was Fauci’s dad and granddad who inspired him — and speaking of inspired, there’s a whole Fauci-life timeline and his tips for “future scientists” in case the illustrated story wasn’t enough:

His father and immigrant grandfather taught Anthony to ask questions, consider all the data, and never give up — and Anthony’s ability to stay curious and to communicate with people would serve him his entire life. This engaging narrative, which draws from interviews the author did with Dr. Fauci himself, follows Anthony from his Brooklyn beginnings through medical school and his challenging role working with seven US presidents to tackle some of the biggest public health challenges of the past fifty years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci’s story with a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci’s own tips for future scientists.

How, you ask, could someone as busy and important as Dr. Fauci possibly find the time to help a children’s book author, what with all his work advising the administration on the pandemic and making countless TV appearances to discuss his expertise?

No one knows for sure, but Messner credits the good doctor’s passion for public health education — or something.

“I was aware that I was asking for time from someone who was literally one of the busiest people in America as he provided public health guidance during the worst of the pandemic,” Messner said, “but I also knew that Dr. Fauci understands how essential education is in public health.”

In case anyone was worried Messner was not going to be able to find the words necessary to offer sycophantic praise for Fauci, fret not:

Messner interviewed Fauci a couple of times “at the edges of his long work days,” she said, one time on a Zoom call while he was heading home from the office, and another time in the early-morning hours. She also drew from his public speeches and interviews. Then she incorporated stories about his upbringing into the book. She said she was struck by his “determined curiosity” and his effectiveness as a communicator. “Before Tony Fauci was America’s doctor, he was a kid with a million questions, about everything from the tropical fish in his bedroom to the things he was taught in Sunday school,” she said. “I’m really hopeful that curious kids who read this book — those we’re counting on to solve tomorrow’s scientific challenges — will see themselves in the pages of Dr. Fauci’s story and set their goals just as high.”

