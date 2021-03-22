https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/racist-black-man-stabs-12-year-old-boy-neck-mcdonalds-ranting-white-devils/

A black man stabbed a white 12-year-old boy at McDonald’s in Pittsburgh in what appears to be a clear anti-white hate crime.

The child is in stable condition after being stabbed by Charles Edward Turner, 51, on Sunday.

The child was with his family when the man tackled the boy and stabbed him in the neck with a box cutter.

“According to police, the boy was stabbed in the neck inside the McDonald’s at Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street near Market Square around 2 p.m. Officers Ross Small, Harry Siwik and Steve Harris sustained injuries during the arrest. David Lewandowski and Henry Seifried, employees at McDonalds’s, also were injured,” the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports. “According to the criminal complaint, Mr. Turner fought with officers as they tried to arrest him. The complaint alleges that Mr. Turner used racial slurs against officers, patrons and employees during his arrest and bit one of the witnesses.”

According to local television reports, Turner was muttering “white devils” and other anti-white slurs at the crime scene, though the Post Gazette opted not to include the details about the “racial slurs” he was using.

The report goes on to say that “In the criminal complaint, a witness told police that Mr. Turner tackled the child from behind. As people tried to pull Mr. Turner away they noticed the child’s neck was slashed.”

Police do not believe that the boy and his attacker knew each other, but they do not know if it was a random spontaneous attack or if Turner had went out with the intent to kill someone.

Turner has a lengthy criminal history and had been arrested multiple times for aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by a prisoner and simple assault, with crimes going back to the 1980s.

The child was in critical condition when he was initially brought to the hospital, but is now said to be in stable condition.

Turner is charged with criminal attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and resisting arrest. He is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

