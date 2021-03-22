http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/npdDwjj2ErE/

A majority of swing-voting Americans blame President Joe Biden for the post-Trump border rush, according to a Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely voters.

Fifty-seven percent of non-GOP, non-Democrat respondents, agreed with the statement, “President Biden himself … has caused the [border] crisis with both his rhetoric and his policies,” a Rasmussen release reports.

Just 30 percent of swing voters did not blame Biden, and 12 percent said they were “not sure.”

The poll was taken from March 18 to March 21, before border officials admitted they have begun releasing migrants at the border without even registering them in immigration courts.

Rasmussen showed a wide partisan gap. Seventy-four percent of Republicans and 30 percent of Democrats blame Biden. Nineteen percent of Republicans and 60 percent of the Democrats do not blame Biden.

But the poll showed other warning signs for Biden and his pro-migration deputies.

Among likely black voters, 44 percent blamed Biden and 40 percent did not. Rassmussen reported 55 percent of non-white, non-black likely voters — a mix of Latinos and Asians — blame Biden. Young voters tilted against Biden, with 47 percent blaming Biden, 38 percent not.

Overall, the poll showed 53 percent of respondents agreed “President Biden himself … has caused the [border] crisis with both his rhetoric and his policies.” Just 38 percent disagreed.

Also, 65 percent of likely voters agreed that “at no time is it right to break the law and come into the United States illegally,” while 23 percent disagreed.

Self-identified liberals remain an outlier. Only 16 percent blamed Biden, and 49 percent disagreed with the statement “at no time is it right to break the law and come into the United States illegally.”

For years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad American opposition to legal migration, labor migration, and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

The multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, intra-Democratic, and solidarity-themed opposition to labor migration coexists with generally favorable personal feelings toward legal immigrants and toward immigration in theory — despite the media magnification of many skewed polls and articles still pushing the 1950s corporate “Nation of Immigrants” claim.

The deep public opposition is built on the widespread recognition that migration moves money from employees to employers, from families to investors, from young to old, from children to their parents, from homebuyers to real estate investors, and from the central states to the coastal states.

Some GOP Reps are learning to describe Joe Biden’s destructive extraction-migration policy.

But they’re still reluctant to talk migration’s *very* unpopular impact on Americans’ jobs, wages & productivity, or the wealth transfer from Red to Blue states. https://t.co/AhRVYTC0oD — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) March 19, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

