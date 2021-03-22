https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-tom-reed-apologizes-after-sexual-misconduct-claim-says-he-wont-seek-reelection_3743654.html

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) on Sunday apologized to the woman who last week accused him of sexual misconduct, and said he will take “full responsibility” for the allegations made by the former lobbyist.

Reed, a married father-of-two, said he will no longer be seeking office in 2022. Last month, he said he was considering a run against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct by at least eight women, including current and former aides.

Nicolette Davis, an Army second lieutenant, told The Washington Post on Friday that the Republican congressman sexually harassed her on a 2017 networking trip when she was working as an insurance lobbyist.

She alleged that he drunkenly approached her at an Irish pub in Minneapolis, rubbed her back, unhooked her bra strap and placed his hand on her thigh, before a person seated nearby escorted him out of the building after she asked for help.

Reed initially told the Post that the account of his actions “is not accurate,” but later published an apology on Twitter.

“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis. Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant,” he wrote.

“Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect, and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility,” he added.

Reed in his statement apologized to his wife, children, family members, colleagues, supporters, and “the people of the 23rd District.”

He noted that the incident occurred “at a time in my life in which I was struggling,” noting that he was battling with alcoholism, and has been recovering from his addiction for four years.

“This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done,” he wrote. “As I go forward, I will strive to be a better human being, continue to fight for what I believe in, and to make people’s lives better in any way I can. I hope this formal apology is just the start.”

He also announced that he will no longer be seeking office when his term ends, and will be retiring from public service on Jan. 2, 2023.

Last month, he said he was considering a run against Cuomo amid the state’s nursing home scandal.

“People across the district, across the state, are saying ‘you need to take a look at this.’ I’m humbled by that, but I’m also energized by it,” Reed said on “Fox Across America” in February. “Given an opportunity to do my part to serve and try to change the direction of the state, we are definitely looking at it.”

“I’ve been asked by many people for months now to consider this because I believe in New York and one party control in New York is killing us,” Reed added. “And Governor Cuomo needs to be taken down.”

