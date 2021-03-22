https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/breaking-news-active-shooter-in-boulder-colorado-grocery-store/

DEVELOPING STORY: Police have responded to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

“Oh my god,” said an eyewitness on video posted below. “We need 911 here now.”

A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

“We’ve got injured parties on the ground,” the eyewitness said.

There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available, according to the source.

The Todd Starnes Show will update this feed with new information throughout the afternoon.

CAUTION GRAPHIC VIDEO:

DEVELOPING: Police are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket in #Boulder, Colorado. Graphic video shows multiple people injured. (GRAPHIC VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/mKKCRV9Dm8 — YWN REPORTER (@YWNReporter) March 22, 2021

UPDATE 2: Police say it is still an active crime scene and they urge media not to divulge any tactical movements.

Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see #BoulderShooting 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JE214XS86B — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

EYEWITNESS: “I heard at least a dozen shots if not more.”

Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter “shot the woman in front of them.” He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour https://t.co/DPcYtUaAJD pic.twitter.com/BrsrOV2UwK — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021

UPDATE 3: Fox 31 reports at least one Boulder police officer has been killed and two others injured. We are waiting for a press conference.

