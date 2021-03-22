https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-teen-vogue-staffer-who-opposed-editor-over-racist-tweets-has-racist-social-media-history

A Teen Vogue staffer who opposed the incoming editor-in-chief over a series of allegedly racist tweets she published when she was just a teenager is now being targeted for her own controversial social media history.

As the Daily Wire reported last week, Alexi McCammond was ultimately forced out over a series of allegedly anti-Asian tweets she published nearly a decade ago, when McCammond was just 17 years old. The tweets surfaced just as McCammond was being tapped to lead the teen-focused fashion magazine, which has become something of a leading publication for woke ideology in recent years.

“The tweets were shared in a now-viral Instagram post by Diana Tsui, an editor at the website The Infatuation, who wrote: ‘I’m tired of big media organizations pretending to give a damn about diversity and inclusion.’” the New York Post reported last week. The tweets included references to “Asian eyes” and a critical tweet about an Asian teaching assistant that McCammond has since deleted.

McCammond turned down the position on Friday, writing, in a statement, that she “became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in its next chapter.”

“My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Conde Nast and I have decided to part ways,” she said.

“I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional,” McCammond concluded.

Her resignation followed a statement by twenty Teen Vogue employees, publicized by the magazine’s social media manager, Christine Davitt, who said that she was “proud of my @teenvogue colleagues” targeting McCammond “in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets.”

The New York Post reports, however, that Davitt is now under scrutiny after several of her past tweets emerged over the weekend — tweets which also contain racially charged language, including the n-word.

“Davitt — who calls herself a ‘queer fat filipinx femme in brooklyn’ in her Instagram bio — still had up old posts of her own in which she repeatedly dropped the N-word,” according to a report from Fox News, cited by the Post. “She at least twice referred to a friend — who appears to be white — as a ‘ni–a’ in 2009, and the next year also used the word ‘ni–a’ in a joke tweet.”

Her social media accounts have since been locked.

Teen Vogue has been struggling with reaadership, and it may not be difficult to see why. Although the magazine is ostensibly marketed at teens, according to ComScore numbers released in 2018, just 1 in 20 Teen Vogue readers was an actual teenager, and only 2.6% of the magazine’s audience was between 18-24. Their market share is also, reportedly, declining after reaching a peak of 8 million readers in 2017.

