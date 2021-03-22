https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-top-health-insurance-provider-tells-employees-not-to-hire-white-men

Cigna, one of the nation’s largest health insurance providers, has allegedly told employees not to hire white men as part of the company’s broader critical race theory campaign.

According to an internal chat log obtained by the Washington Examiner, a hiring manager at Cigna dismissed a white candidate because he did not fulfill the company’s diversity standards. In the chat, an employee suggested the company interview a man with extensive experience for an open position. The hiring manager allegedly told the employee that the man could not be interviewed because he is white.

In a separate chat log, a hiring manager dismissed another candidate who he assumed to be white. The candidate was a racial minority. After learning of the candidate’s accurate skin color — and little else — the hiring manager allegedly reversed course and hired the candidate.

Employees were also forced to undergo training wherein they were taught that white people have “white privilege,” straight men have “gender privilege,” and Christians have “religious privilege.” The company defines religious privilege as “a set of advantages that benefits believers of a certain religion but not people who practice other religions or no religions at all.”

Included in the training was an “inclusive language” guide, which told employees the phrase “hip hip hooray!” was inappropriate language.

The language guide asks employees to substitute certain phrases for more “inclusive” phrases such as:

“Brown Bag Lunch” → “Lunch-and-Learn/Grab n’Go”

“Wives/Husbands/Boyfriends/Girlfriends” → “Spouse/Partner”

“Mothering/Fathering” → “Parenting”

“Master Bedroom” → “Primary Bedroom”

“Long time, no see” → “It’s been a while”

“You’re to [sic] young to remember this, but…” → “Do you remember X?”

Employees were also asked to fill out a “societal norms” checklist where they listed whether they have characteristics associated with “privilege.” The checklist asked whether an individual was able bodied, aged 25-55, Christian, cis-male, heterosexual, upper class, and/or white.

Cigna also encouraged employees to read controversial books such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be An Antiracist,” Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility,” and Michelle Alexander’s “The New Jim Crow.”

Large corporations across the country are pushing racial indoctrination on employees. At Morgan Stanley, one of the nation’s top investment banking firms, the company is requesting that employees fulfill a “diversity” quota in the applicant pool before moving forward with the interview process.

The Daily Wire reported:

Morgan Stanley is mandating that job application pools meet a 50 percent threshold of “diverse” candidates. Employees were told to contact the company’s human resources department if they cannot meet the requirements. Diverse applicants are considered female or individuals that identify as “Black, Hispanic, [or] Asian.”

Similarly, at Deloitte, one of the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms, employees were told that unintentional “microaggressions” are considered punishable offenses. Examples of unacceptable “microaggressions” include “asking your Black male colleague to join the flag football or basketball team.”

