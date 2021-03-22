https://www.oann.com/reports-arizona-rhp-tyler-clippard-shut-down-for-six-weeks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=reports-arizona-rhp-tyler-clippard-shut-down-for-six-weeks

March 22, 2021

Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Tyler Clippard will miss at least six weeks with a sprained shoulder, according to multiple reports.

Clippard, who signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with Arizona in the offseason, won’t throw for the next six weeks and then will be evaluated.

The reliever injured his shoulder on Friday in a spring training game against the Milwaukee Brewers. He was tagged for seven runs without recording an out before manager Torey Lovullo pulled him from the game after Clippard complained of discomfort.

The 36-year-old is second among active MLB pitchers with 777 innings pitched in his career. He was expected to be a key part of the Diamondbacks’ bullpen after recording a 2.77 ERA in 26 appearances last season with the Minnesota Twins.

–Field Level Media

