Photos taken at “temporary overflow facilities” in Texas show conditions that would no doubt have been called “kids in cages” and “concentration camps” if Donald Trump were still in the White House. However, a Democrat is now president, and it’s the same person who during a debate last year invited people to flood the border:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

Add it all up and things look bad for the Biden administration. That’s where the DNC spinsters in the media come in, and CNN is leading the way to shift some of the focus:

I know I’m a broken record about how awful CNN is, but they just keep proving it every day. pic.twitter.com/03LO0oduOy — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 22, 2021

President Biden vows to ease border surge as Republicans sense a political opening | Analysis https://t.co/Rh6YfXQsRn pic.twitter.com/qhkLRxAXzO — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 22, 2021

CNN’s nothing if not predictable.

“Republican’s Pounce!” — Justin Fair (@justinthefair) March 22, 2021

Republicans pounce!! — Bobbie Mitchell (@BobbieMitchell) March 22, 2021

And of course it isn’t only CNN:

The Guardian, which is unabashedly left-wing, also goes with the “Republicans pounce” frame. pic.twitter.com/O7DijhGqij — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 22, 2021

The media’s always on top of the spin right on cue.

They obviously got the memo. — NicknNora (@NicknNora2) March 22, 2021

Republicans seize on Democratic incompetence. https://t.co/r8wUlIslJv — Dan Rosen (@RosenUSA) March 22, 2021

The seizing and pouncing will continue.

