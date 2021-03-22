https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/22/right-on-cue-cnn-leads-the-way-with-republicans-pounce-spin-on-biden-admins-border-mess/

Photos taken at “temporary overflow facilities” in Texas show conditions that would no doubt have been called “kids in cages” and “concentration camps” if Donald Trump were still in the White House. However, a Democrat is now president, and it’s the same person who during a debate last year invited people to flood the border:

Add it all up and things look bad for the Biden administration. That’s where the DNC spinsters in the media come in, and CNN is leading the way to shift some of the focus:

CNN’s nothing if not predictable.

And of course it isn’t only CNN:

The media’s always on top of the spin right on cue.

The seizing and pouncing will continue.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...