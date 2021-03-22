https://www.mediaite.com/news/room-rater-trashes-dan-bongino-for-decor-in-hotel-room-he-stayed-at-to-receive-cancer-treatment/

The “Room Rater” Twitter account critiqued Fox News contributor Dan Bongino on Sunday for the background of the location where he filmed a remote hit.

“Dark and creepy,” The account wrote. “Bad art. Thick with conspiracy theories. Replacing Rush. Fake news/real bozo. 0/10.”

Only, Bongino was not filming from his home or office. The conservative commentator made the appearance from a hotel room in Houston — as part of a trip related to his ongoing cancer treatment.

Bongino, 46, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year. He replaced the late Rush Limbaugh on radio in some markets after Limbaugh’s February death, which came after a protracted battle with lung cancer.

The Room Rater account provides an assessment of and rating for the backgrounds used by guests on cable news. It was created last year by Claude Taylor, a former staffer in the Clinton White House. Room Rater has come under criticism from conservatives and others for being partial to liberals.

